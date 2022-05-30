JICA hands over medical equipment to Ministry of Health

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has handed over a quantity of medical equipment to the Ministry of Health for distribution to five teaching hospitals and the National Ambulance Service.
The equipment included ventilators, vital signs monitors, bedside monitors, volumetric pumps and syringe pumps; PPE such as coveralls, gloves, gowns, headcovers and training equipment such as intubation, cannulation, trauma, obstetrics and gynaecological and anatomy models as well as capacity building for biomedical engineers to sustain the equipment provided.
JICA support
Presenting the items, the Senior Representative of JICA, Maki Ozawa, commended the ministry and its agencies for their solid response to the threats posed by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
She said the existing partnership and support by all stakeholders had been instrumental in containing the COVID-19 pandemic to a greater extent.
She expressed the hope that the support would help strengthen the country’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response system, especially tertiary care facilities which served as major referral facilities across the country and also help elevate the capacity of paramedics for prompt medica referral and quality pre-hospital care.
She said JICA would continue to partner the ministry to work toward achieving universal health coverage and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals.
Continue to observe COVID-19 protocols
A Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini, who received the items, asked Ghanaians to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols.
“We still have to be on guard and prepare for any changes that may occur. The health sector will continue with its Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response activities,” he stated.
On the equipment, Mr Seini described them as very important not only for Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response system, but would also help the country to build its capacity for emergency services beyond COVID-19.
He thanked the government and people of Japan for the enormous support to the country, especially in the ministry’s fight against COVID-19.
“The success of Ghana’s fight against COVID-19 is because we have friends like you to support us. We are indeed grateful,” he said.