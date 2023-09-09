Jeorge Wilson Kingson appointed as new Executive Secretary of PRINPAG

Linda Sah Sep - 09 - 2023 , 07:25

The Private Newspaper and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has announced the appointment of Jeorge Wilson Kingson as its Acting Executive Secretary.

Mr Wilson Kingson assumes the crucial role following the retirement of Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah, who served in that position for 32 years.

The decision to appoint Mr Wilson Kingson was made by the PRINPAG National Executive Committee and it reflects their confidence in his abilities and dedication to the association.

He brings on board a strong background in public affairs and external relations, which positions him well to lead PRINPAG into a new era.

Before this appointment, he was the Public Affairs and External Relations Officer of PRINPAG, where he demonstrated exceptional skills and a deep commitment to the organisation’s mission and goals.

Role

Mr Kingson’s appointment comes during a period of transition for PRINPAG, as it bids farewell to Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah, who played a pivotal role in the association’s growth and development over the past three decades.

His experience and passion for the media industry make him a suitable successor to continue the excellent work initiated by his predecessor.

The Executive Secretary position entails overseeing the day-to-day operations of PRINPAG, fostering collaboration among its members, and representing the association in various capacities, both nationally and internationally.

He is expected to further strengthen PRINPAG’s position as a vital voice within the media landscape of Ghana.

Background

The new PRINPAG Executive Secretary is the Managing Editor of ArtCraft Media Consult (Publishers of GhanaNewsOnline.com.gh and BusinessweekGhana.com), and a consulting Editor for The Corporate Guardian Magazine.

He is the Chairman of the Media Alliance in Tobacco Control and Health (MATCOH).

Mr Wilson Kingson is also the National Coordinator of the International Standards Journalism Association (ISJA) and the National Online Newsportals Coordinator of PRINPAG.

He is a senior member of Ghana’s Parliamentary Press Corps and also serves as the ACS Global Cancer Ambassador for Ghana and a Peace Advocate.