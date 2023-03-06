JAPOSA ’82 Year Group donates to alma mater

George Ernest Asare Mar - 06 - 2023 , 10:36

The 1982 Year Group of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School has donated a multi-purpose Xerox photocopier machine to the school at a short ceremony at Jachie in the Ashanti Region.

The machine, which also has a printer and scanner, was presented by the Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, on behalf of the year group.

The group also donated GH¢5,000 in cash to the school to cater for ink and printing materials for examination questions and other official work of the school.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the year group, the old students engaged the current students on a health walk, aerobics and a football match, which attracted many dignitaries including the Chief of Jachie, Baffour Kwaku Amoateng IV.

The celebrations were climaxed with a church service where an old student, Michael Nsiah Agyapong, delivered the sermon, admonishing the students to be law abiding.

This, he indicated, would earn them Divine blessings, guidance and uncommon favour as they built their career.

Dr Adutwum commended the 1982 Year Group for the three-day interactions with the students.

He challenged the students to take advantage of the serene academic atmosphere in the school to focus on their academic works, saying this would enable them to build careers that would transform them to be responsible people in the future.

“Your parents have worked hard to bring you to this school so you must be more determined to work hard and avoid anything likely to distract you in order that you can realise your goals in life,” Dr Adutwum said.

He gave the assurance that the assembly hall and administration office currently under construction would be completed in time to improve the infrastructure deficit in the school.

The Chief of Jachie implored the students to eschew all forms of indiscipline, saying such acts would undermine their progress in academic work.

The Headmaster, Kingsley Opoku, commended the year group for their gesture and challenged other year groups to emulate it.

“Your three-day visit has impacted the students positively because it will motivate them to soar higher in their academic works and leave a good legacy in the school,” Mr Opoku said.

He appealed to the old students to help to construct a fence wall around the school to protect students and staff from thugs and thieves who attack them at knife point.