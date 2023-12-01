Japan Motors support 39th Farmer’s Day celebration

Peter Sarbah Dec - 01 - 2023 , 12:52

Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd. (JMTC) has handed over three-wheel brand new vehicles to both the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) to support the celebration of this year’s National Farmers Day.

The donation, according to the company formed part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at supporting the Agricultural sector especially the farmers and fisher folks who work tirelessly to feed the nation.

Assistant MD of Japan Motors, Mr. Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah accompanied by the Marketing Manager, Mrs. Mabel Offei were present at both ministries to make the donation on behalf of the company.

Handing over the donation, Mr. Alhassan Musah said the company was always proud to consistently support MOFA and the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture Development in motivating our gallant farmers through the farmer’s day donation.

He emphasized that Japan Motors in its effort to give more to the Agricultural sector has ensured there’s innovation in its operation and has ventured into the assembling of automobiles which will be useful for best farming practices.

“Now we are considering the production of fiber boats to ensure sustainability of the fishing industry considering fiber as a cheaper alternative to wood. We hope to partner MoFAD on this in order to achieve this objective of providing a green solution in the production of boats all in a bid to make the work of the fisherfolk more efficient, economical and beneficial to the nation.

Adding her voice, Mrs. Mabel Offei, Marketing Manager JMTC, observed that the theme for the 39th farmer’s day event: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience” was a wake-up call to stakeholders in the agricultural sector to be technologically smart.

She said she was optimistic the locally assembled automobile products from Japan Motors were very useful for agriculture as such the industry should target them for best practices.

“As a Patriotic company we will continue to partner the Farmers and Fisher folks with the provision of relevant automobile products to boost the sector,” she said.

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Crops, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, who received the donation on behalf of MOFA thanked Japan Motors for their consistency in partnering the Ministry to motivate the farmers.

“We believe this will not only motivate the farmers but give them the assurance that the whole Ghana is behind them to produce more,” he said.

On his part, Hon. Moses Anim, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development who received the donation on behalf of MoFAD said his outfit was grateful to Japan Motors for continuously coming forth with various donations to support them in motivating the fisherfolks.

“We are indeed grateful because we believe that in motivating the farmers, they will be able to produce more to ensure food security. We thank Japan Motors and pray that as a company they should get more profit so they can do more of such corporate social responsibility initiatives,” he said.