Integrity is sign of good leadership- Dr Kudonoo

A Senior Assistant Professor of the Department of Business Administration, Ashesi University College, Dr Enyonam C. Kudonoo, has tasked queen mothers in various communities to be mindful of things that will dent their integrity and reputation, stressing that they are attributes of a good leader.
Speaking at a workshop, she noted that when the two were misplaced, queen mothers would lose their position to mediate in conflicts, adding that they should master the act of mediation in order to promote peace and unity among the people.
The workshop, organised by Dr Kudonoo, with support from the Ashesi University, was a training platform that offered opportunities for female traditional rulers to share ideas on how to be better leaders.
Integrity
“Women are good at resolving conflicts, and as queen mothers a lot depends on you in that regard simply because you are usually the first to be called whenever there are conflicts.
“It is in view of this that we have such training to equip you with the needed skills to excel in your various communities.
“You should also note that when you allow conflict to take place, a lot of innocent people suffer, the same way if you do not use the right tactics,” she advised them.
Dr Kudonoo reminded the queen mothers that what they needed to note was that integrity was vital if they wanted to be good problem solvers.
“It is with integrity that you will be firm in decision making. Being a queen mother goes beyond putting on your regalia, it is more powerful than you think, you need to do more, conflict is not helpful, whatever you do, the aim should be geared towards attaining peace,” she said.
Dr Kudonoo listed the need to choose words carefully during mediation, desisting from ‘gifts’ from partners in conflict, as some of the ways to gain respect, good reputation and integrity.
Appreciation
One of the participants, the Accra Newtown Manye, Naa Borkai Adoklopkai, noted that the training had been very useful.
“This activity has been very helpful and timely; I have learnt a lot, which I am going to replicate in my community. With workshops like this, we are able to share ideas and do better.
“I believe that it is when you know what to say and how to say it that peace will prevail, that we will be able to take care of each other, there will also be understanding,” she said.
Another queen mother, Naana Dugbakuwor Dugba II, who also participated, commended Ashesi University for the training.
“I am very glad that someone has noticed how important knowledge is and has put together this training for us. Sometimes you may think you have it all but when we come together like this, we learn more from each other.
“Definitely, how I resolve conflict may be different from others and so, when we meet like this, ideas are exchanged,” she noted.
Naana Dugba II added, “I have sub and divisional queen mothers under me and in due time, I will meet with them and share what I have learnt here through similar workshops so that they can also do better in their various communities.”
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.