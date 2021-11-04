Increase road tolls to minimum of GH¢2 for saloon cars - Contractors

The Association of Road Contractors has proposed an adjustment in road tolls to a minimum of GH¢2 for saloon vehicles as a bold step in helping to build Ghana’s road maintenance and rehabilitation culture, fit for a middle income country.
According to the association, the Road Fund (RF), established in 1997, has been the major source of financing routine, periodic maintenance and rehabilitation of public roads.
However, it says monies from the fund have never been enough, increasingly so, to support the objectives of the fund, let alone the expansion of the road network.
In a radio interview with Radio Ghana monitored by Graphic Online, the President of the Association of Road Contractors, Mr John Afful said road tolls have to be increased to help increase revenue into the Road Fund.
He proposed a minimum of GH¢2 for saloon vehicles and GH¢3 for pick up and 4x4 vehicles.
Tolls and fuel-related charges have been the main sources of the Road Fund financing.
To the contractors, a delay in increasing the toll or any adjustment less than what has been proposed will perpetuate a lack of courage to building Ghana’s road maintenance and rehabilitation culture fit for a middle income country.