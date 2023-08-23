I don't fear going to jail at all - MP James Gyakye Quayson

Assin North's Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, has expressed unwavering confidence in Ghana's criminal justice system as he faces charges of perjury and forgery in an ongoing trial. During an interview on Citi TV, Quayson affirmed his belief that he will be exonerated from all accusations.

When questioned about any concerns regarding the possibility of incarceration if found guilty, the Assin North MP responded resolutely, stating, No, why should I? I believe in the justice system. The fundamental thing about any judicial matter is that person intended to commit that crime. Did he plan it, I have not planned anything of such”.

Mr. Quayson further emphasized his conviction that time will vindicate him. He asserted, "My strongest conviction is that this is just a matter of time. When you believe you have done the right thing, you shouldn't be afraid. I trust the court will deliver a very positive verdict. I trust my lawyers, I trust the conscience of the people."

The MP disclosed that he had been exercising his dual citizenship since 2009. He explained the process of obtaining dual citizenship through the Ministry of Interior, involving the presentation of both a Canadian and Ghanaian passport to secure a green certificate.

Quayson's dual citizenship allowed him to travel freely between Ghana and Canada without the need for a visa. He pointed out that the Ghanaian authorities officially recognized his dual citizenship status, raising questions about the allegations surrounding his nationality.

In closing, Quayson dismissed any fear of incarceration, asserting, "So I don't fear going to jail at all." As the legal proceedings unfold, the MP's unwavering faith in the justice system remains a prominent facet of his defense strategy.

Charges

Mr Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Mr Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

In addition, the prosecution has accused Mr Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission (EC) to the effect that he (Quayson) did not owe any allegiance to a foreign country when he filed to contest as candidate for the Assin North seat.