Ho GRA bags GH¢2.3m in 3 weeks

The Ho Collection of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) bagged GH¢2.3million, in three weeks, in January 2023.
This surpasses the total revenue of GH¢1.7 million collected in the whole of January 2022.
“This clearly shows brighter revenue prospects,” said the Sector Commander in-charge of the Ho Collection of the Customs Division of the GRA, Felicia Dadeboe Azuama.
She was speaking at an awards dinner held by the Ho Collection of the GRA last Friday.
The Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) said the success story of the collection was cause for joy, and gave an assurance that personnel of the collection would continue to work with great zeal and enthusiasm to raise the needed revenue for the country.
According to her, the Ho Collection was given a target of GH¢27.4million in 2022.
As of the first half that year, only GH¢12.million was realised, she said.
However, CRO Azuma said the appropriate strategies were adopted by the collection and the targeted revenue was realised at the end of October 2022.
Meanwhile, she said, the Batume Junction Border stood out with the highest revenue collection in 2022.
The Asikuma Checkpoint which is the exit gate for the collection, she said, strived to enforce a high level of compliance from importers who usually used the Ho Sector of the Eastern Corridor for their businesses.
ECOWAS
To foster international collaboration with security agencies within the ECOWAS sub-region, she explained that the collection extended border management initiatives to its Togo counterparts on various international trade concerns, and that facilitated international trade and helped to combat cross border crimes.
She said that had also improved security, revenue collection and public health safety in the Ho Collection.
CRO Azuma said the Ho Collection of GRA which had eight stations was highly optimistic over positive revenue outlook for 2023, even though it had not yet received its revenue target for the year.
The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who graced the occasion, commended the GRA personnel of the Ho Collection for their high sense of professionalism, and pledged the Regional Coordinating Council’s stance to support the collection in various ways and promptly in their discharge of its duties.
“The GRA is a crucial institution in the country and so, we cherish it as such all the time,” he added.