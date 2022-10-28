Help create awareness on poppy appeal - Dr Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched this year’s poppy appeal, with a call on educational institutions and the media to sensitise the public to its significance.
He said sponsorship and wearing of the poppy were dwindling and also losing their popularity in this part of the world, particularly among pupils and students.
Dr Bawumia, who did the launch during a military band concert at the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) Club House in Accra last Wednesday night, added that unlike Europe, where the wearing of the poppy took centre stage at this time of the year, “we in this country, especially the young ones, seem to know very little about the poppy”.
The event formed part of efforts to mobilise funds through the sale of the poppy and the proceeds used for the maintenance of veterans.
Present at the launch were the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, some service commanders, veterans, military personnel and members of the public.
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Central Band provided music.
Remembrance Day
The launch of the poppy appeal was a prelude to Remembrance Day or poppy day commemoration, which falls on November 11, every year.
On that particular day in 1918, factions in World War I, which claimed over 17 million lives, came to an agreement — the Armistice Agreement — to end hostilities.
The red petals of the poppy represent the blood of those who died in the war, the black button signifies the mourning of those who lost their loved ones, while the green leaf represents the hope offered by crops and grass.
Indeed, the poppy is a symbol of remembrance.
Satisfaction
Dr Bawumia expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Board of the VAG so far, adding that the delays associated with the processing of pension were gradually being resolved through the application of a digitalised software programme.
He also said some lands belonging to VAG had been duly registered and sub leases renewed to pave the way for some development projects to rake in revenue for the running of the association.
“I am also informed of preparations being made to re-develop the VAG Club House and adjoining plots for the good of veterans,” he added.
According to the Vice-President, the welfare and well-being of the veterans, who dedicated their lives to the service of the country, were a national obligation.
“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo identifies fully with the interest of our military veterans and is committed to supporting projects and programmes initiated by VAG,” he said.
Appeal
Dr Bawumia further appealed to all and sundry, including Members of Parliament, chief executives, the business community, the clergy, celebrities, sports personalities, among others, to patronise and popularise the wearing of the poppy.
He mentioned health care and livelihood as some of the challenges veterans faced and said efforts were being made to address those issues.
He expressed satisfaction with progress of rehabilitation works on the veterans clinic at the Legion Village at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, which was the principal project earmarked during last year’s poppy appeal event.
The project is expected to be completed by March next year.
The President and the Vice-President donated GH¢100,000 to support the rehabilitation of the clinic and commended the Central Band for its excellent performance on the night.