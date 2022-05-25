Heavy vehicular congestion on Kasoa tollbooths-old barrier stretch

There is heavy vehicular congestion in between the Kasoa tollbooths and the old barrier stretch.
This follows last Monday night's downpour resulting in a pile of sand at Atala, near the Kasoa old barrier.
The situation has resulted in a spill over of vehicles stretching up to the tollbooths.
The situation has resulted in drivers spending hours on the stretch instead of a few minutes.
To avoid the traffic, some drivers coming from Kasoa go through Tuba through to Bortianor to the old barrier and then continue to Accra.
Other drivers coming to Kasoa too have also taken one of the lanes of those coming from Accra towards Kasoa.
At the filing the report at about 12 noon, the traffic situation had not changed with drivers scrambling to make their way through.
The Kasoa road is part of the trans-West African Highway.