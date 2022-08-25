Hayil Ladies supports Frafraha Foster Home

The Hayil Ladies Ministry of the Fountain Gate Chapel has donated assorted items worth thousands of Cedis to the Frafraha Foster Home in Accra.
The items include food items, drugs, soap and toiletries.
The Foster Father of the Frafraha Foster Home, Mr. Adu- Amoako, who received the items expressed appreciation to the group for living their Christian responsibility by taking care of the less privileged in society.
The ladies also held a skills training seminar in soap making and baking for its members to equip them to be financially stable.
The group comprising members from satellite Churches - Adenta Victory Pastures, Commandos, East Legon, Pantang and Agbojo embarked on these activities as part of their 2022 Women of Influence Conference.
In an interview with the President of the Hayil Ladies Ministry, Mrs. Salomey Akparibo, noted that the four day conference which was on the theme: “The Settled Woman” started on Thursday, August 18th with individual Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC) branches coming together to pray and network.
On Friday, August 19, the group had a virtual session with the Head Pastor of the Fountain Gate Chapel, Rev. Eastwood Anaba.
On Saturday, August 20, the group held in-person activities where each pasture was expected to carry out an activity that will benefit its members as well as society.
Hayil Ladies Ministry is the women’s wing of the Fountain Gate Chapel established to serve as an outreach to women; for nurturing through fellowship, and the discovering and releasing of locked up potentials and purposes through productive and meaningful participation in the group’s activities.
The group has its vision as raising Spirit-filled women who will pursue their God-given purpose in the spirit of excellence for creative impact in their community’’.