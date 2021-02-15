Happy FM joins couples in holy matrimony with 15th Mass Wedding

Media firm Happy 98.9 FM yesterday held the grandest Valentine's day event in Ghana with the highly recognised community and investment event dubbed; the Happy FM Mass Wedding.
The 15th edition of the event that married 12 couples and held at the Prisons Interdenominational Church at Cantonments in Accra was put together with the strictest adherence to safety protocols against the spread of the virus.
The annual all-expense paid wedding ceremony seeks to help couples bless their marriages, put smiles on their faces at little-to-no cost to them.
This year's edition took a different turn as the wedding was themed the 'Afrocentric Chic', with couples clad in beautiful African prints provided by the Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL).
Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boateng addressing the enthused couples noted that "This year’s mass wedding takes a different turn as the whole world has been hit with the COVID-19 pandemic. As you all witnessed, we strictly observed social distancing, wore our nose masks, washed and sanitised our hands in order to protect one another from contracting the disease. Actions that need to be continued regardless of where you find yourself".
He extended his gratitude to individuals, organisations and all sponsors who contributed to the successes chalked up under the Happy FM Mass Wedding for the past fifteen years.
The event was sponsored by ATL, Account IT, Aliqua School of Fashion, Adwen Clothing, Emeniis Décor, Erata Hotel, J's Cakes and Florals Institute, Anointed Lady, Cleaver House, National Theatre, Nkulenu, Carnival Liqueur , Awake Purified Drinking Water, 2nd Image Academy, Perception Management International, PMI Print House
