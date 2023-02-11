Grohe graduates first batch of students in sanitary installment

The Grohe Installer Vocational Training and Education (GIVE) Programme has graduated its first batch of 50 students in sanitary installment, with a call on them to actively use their skills to close the plumber deficit in the country.
Spearheaded by a leading global sanitary installer, Grohe, the institute awarded students from the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) with international certificates accredited by the National Open College Network (NOCN) in the United Kingdom.
The training programme, which was launched in November 2021 in collaboration with the ATTC, was aimed at upgrading the level of technical expertise in the country’s plumbing industry to actively equip the young generation of plumbers with requisite skills and knowledge.
The graduates, who were made up of 49 males and a female, were presented with certificates, backpacks, tool kits and jackets to enable them to start their businesses to bridge the gap in the plumbing industry.
The three-week training exposed students to modules which included Grohe thermostats, Grohe installation systems and Grohe sensia area shower toilets.
The GIVE Programme in Ghana is supported by Invest for Jobs, an Initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development (BMZ), as well as the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK), by providing advisory and the hiring of local teachers at the ATTC.
Programme
The Leader of the GIVE Programme Lixil EMENA, Chris Penney, stated that the initiative was geared towards collaborating with plumbing schools across the Middle East, North and West Africa on how to train and educate students to fix and maintain products.
He explained that there was a huge shortage of skilled workers, not only in the plumbing sector but in every sector globally.
“Statistically, it is proven that there are more plumbers between the ages of 55 and 65 than there are between the ages of 25 and 35 which I must say is really bad and we need to help bridge that gap”, he said.
Mr Penney said there was the need to train young people and make the training and job prospects interesting for them as well.
He, however, encouraged that with the internationally recognised certificates awarded them, they should strive to move to other countries to explore the skills they had acquired from the training.
Deficit
The Principal of the ATTC, Mr Arko Dometey commended the initiative, saying it was a dream come true where collaboration among industry, business and schools including the ATTC had the opportunity to exchange technical skills and ideas to build the capacity of individuals to meet industrial needs and standards.
He said in a feasibility study conducted in 2020 by the Delegation of German Commerce and Industry (AHK) for GIZ Ghana with focus on the demand and capacity to establish a waterworks or a plumbing showroom and training centre in Accra, the study showed vast gaps in the Ghanaian water and wastewater sector which they recommended could be closed by improved TVET measures.
He said the establishment of the Grohe training academy at the plumbing department of the school, “will help bridge the gap in the plumbing industry and also train students and people in industry about new technology being used in plumbing works”.
Mr Dometey promised that the resources of the centre would be put to great use to benefit society and urged all youth interested in plumbing to avail themselves of training for the development of the country.
A graduating student, Faustina Azigi, who expressed excitement at her new achievement, stated that the initiative had helped her explore the new technology in plumbing as she had plans of using her certificate to add up to building the plumbing sector in the country and beyond.