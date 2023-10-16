Graphic’s Fugu tops journalists awards in Tamale

Daily Graphic Oct - 16 - 2023 , 05:28

The Northern Regional correspondent of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), Mohammed Fugu, has been adjudged the 2022 Overall Best Journalist for the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.

With this recognition, Mr Fugu has won the Regional Best Journalist award for two consecutive years.

He also took home the Best Environmental Report and Best Tourism and Culture awards.

For his prize, he received a memento, a certificate, two Samsung tablets and an undisclosed amount of money

The third edition of the Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards scheme, held in Tamale last Saturday, is in recognition of excellence in journalism in the year under review (2022) and stories that impacted positively on the lives of the people in the regions.

It was held on the theme: “Promoting Responsible Behavior to Protect the Environment: The Role of the Media”.

Other awards

Other journalists who won awards included Rosemary Wayo of the Ghana News Agency who won the Best Mental Health Reporter; Yakubu Abdul-Wahab Yumza of Zaa TV as the Best Disability Awareness Reporter; Eric Kombat of Daily Guide as Best Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Reporter; and Prince Kwame Tamakloe of Rainbow Radio as Best Agriculture Reporter.

The rest were Comfort Sena Fetrie of the Ghana News Agency as the Best Road Safety Reporter; Mohammed Aminu Alabira of Citi FM as the Best Peace and Conflict Reporter; Halid Prince Mukadi Gbramoni of Zaa TV as the Best Sports Reporter, and Baba Kamil Mohammed of Asaase Radio as the Best Health Reporter.

A number of media houses and personalities were also honoured for their contribution towards the development of the area.

Awareness creation

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, who was the guest speaker at last Saturday’s event, emphasised the crucial role of the media towards the development of the region and the nation at large.

He encouraged journalists to prioritise reporting on environment-related issues to raise awareness of climate change to enhance sustainable development.

The President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, congratulated the awardees on their hard work, and charged them to continue to give their best for the development of the regions.