Graphic wins big at Brong Ahafo GJA awards

The Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) emerged the best at the maiden awards of the Brong Ahafo (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo) branch of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) with its correspondents sweeping four out of the 13 individual awards, including the Best Journalist of 2018.
At the ceremony held in Sunyani last Saturday, the Regional Correspondent of the Group, Mr Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah won the Features and Disability categories of the awards and capped it with the competitive 2018 Best Journalist Award while his counterpart, Biiya Mukusah Ali won the Sanitation and Environment category.
Joy News Correspondent at Techiman, Anass Sabit won the Most Promising Journalist Category of the awards while Ghanaian Times Correspondent, Daniel Dzirasah was adjudged the best in Mining Reporting with Edward Adjei-Frimpong of the Business and Financial Time winning the Business and Economic Reporting contest.
Mr Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah (right) receiving his certificate from Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, Bono Regional Minister.
Other award winners during the ceremony were Michael Mfum, Citi FM, Health; Williams Arthur, UTV, Education; Nana Poku Piesie, Moonlight FM, Social Protection/Awareness; Robert Techie-Menson, Ghana News Agency, Agriculture; Steven Ndo Akwasi, Gaskiya FM, Techiman, Social Culture; Francis Owusu-Ansah, Chronicle, Local Governance and Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi, Crusader, Crime and Court Reporting.
The rest were Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, Classic FM, Techiman, Best Social Programme; Moonlight FM, Sunyani, Best Sports Development; Sky FM, Sunyani, Best Morning Show, English and Metro FM, Sunyani, Best Morning Show (Akan).
Space FM, Sunyani won three awards. They were Best Sports Entertainment, Best Entertainment Show and Best Radio Station.
Mr Biiya Mukusah Ali (right) receiving his plaque from the DCE for Sunyani West, Mr Martin Obeng.
During the ceremony, some veteran journalists in the areas, as well as institutions which have contributed the course of journalism, were given honorary awards. They included Newmont GoldCorp, Bui Power Authority, ActionAid, Ghana and the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo, regional coordinating councils.
The wards night was held on the theme: Promoting Responsible Mining, the role of the media.
For his prize, Mr Adu-Gyamerah is to be sponsored for a trip to Dubai in September 2019.