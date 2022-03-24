Graphic Board starts work

The eight-member board of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) on March 2022, held its maiden meeting, with a strong resolve to contribute its quota to sustain the operations of the company.
After the inaugural meeting, which lasted about two hours, the members called on the Editorial Department at its morning conference.
The members also visited the Press House of the GCGL, the Marketing Department, The Mirror House and G-PAK Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the GCGL.
Members
The board, chaired by Professor Olivia Frimpong Kwapong, has the Managing Director of the GCGL, Ato Afful, Yaw Oppong, Ebenezer Asante Sefa, Dr Ama Boafo-Arthur, Dr Valentin K. Mensah, Ivy Austin and Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey as members.
Motivation
The Chairperson of the board, after being briefed by the Editor of the Daily Graphic, Kobby Asmah, commended the Editorial team, as well as staff of other departments, for living up to expectation over the years.
“We salute you; we want to encourage you to continue to build the brands and grow the business as you have done over the years,” she said.
Prof. Kwapong, who is also the Dean of the School of Continuing and Distance Education of the University of Ghana, said the GCGL and its flagship newspaper, the Daily Graphic, as well other publications in the stable, already had the credibility and it would be the remit of the board to support managers and staff to make the brands stronger.
“We’ll ensure that the decisions we take at our end will help and support you to do even better,” she assured the staff.
Peer review
For his part, Mr Asmah said the morning conference, which was held once a week, was for peer-reviewing the publications over the week and also plan for the week ahead.
Kobby Asmah (standing), Editor, Daily Graphic, introducing members of the Editorial Conference to the Board Members
“At this forum are various editors and role players who together ensure that we get the best quality products for our readers,” he said.
Some of the people at the morning conference, chaired by the Editor of the Daily Graphic, were the News Editor, the Chief Sub-Editor, the Night Editor and his assistant, the heads of the Design, Photo and Proofreading units, editors of specialised pages, as well as the Business, Sports and Online editors.
The Board Members of Graphic at the Editorial Conference Room during the familiarisation tour
Mr Asmah, who also supervises all publications of the group, explained that although each person had a unique role, teamwork was the cornerstone of the newspaper production.
He added that the company published specialised newspapers, including The Mirror, geared towards the family; Graphic Business for the business community, Graphic Sports for sports news and Graphic Showbiz for the arts, entertainment and cultural issues.
Mr Asmah said it became imperative to publish the Junior Graphic, which was tailored towards inculcating the reading habit in children and preparing them to join the adult readership of the flagship Daily Graphic.
Meeting
At the inaugural meeting of the board, it constituted four sub-committees and a board for the company’s subsidiary, G-PAK Ltd.
The sub-committees are Legal and Audit, Finance and Administration, Editorial and Information Technology (IT).
The Legal and Audit committee is chaired by Dr Mensah and has Mr Oppong, Mr Asante Sefa and Mr Kyei-Brobbey as members.
The Finance and Administration Committee is chaired by Mr Sefa and has Dr Mensah, Mrs Austin and Mr Kyei-Brobbey as members.
Dr Boafo-Arthur chairs the Editorial committee, which also has Mr Oppong and Mrs Austin as members.
The IT committee, chaired by Mr Oppong, has Prof. Kwapong and Dr Boafo-Arthur as members.
The Managing Director, Mr Afful, who chairs the G-PAK Board, is represented on all the sub-committees.
The G-PAK Board also has Mr Oppong and Dr Mensah as members. They will be joined by the Director of the company.