GPCC supports Patang Hospital, shelter home

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Sep - 20 - 2023 , 07:31

The Global Peace Christian Centre (GPCC) has donated food items and other essentials to the Pantang Hospital and the Forever True Friends Foundation, a shelter home for destitute children.

The donation which formed part of the GPCC’s 10th anniversary included bags of rice, gari, cooking oil, toiletries, bottled water, tomato paste and detergents.

The Pantang Hospital in addition received blood pressure machines and weighing scales.

An anonymous member of the GPCC also donated GHc10,000 to the Forever True Friends Foundations to help cater for the children under its care.

The Founder and General Overseer of the GPCC, Apostle Henry Ampomah –Boateng, said the church donated on a regular basis to health centres, orphanages and other institutions as part of its quest to share and spread love as a church.

“We are grateful to God for bringing us this far as a church so we decided not to celebrate this milestone alone, but to share with those who truly need help in society.

Through this donation, we are also spreading the gospel and encouraging people to be steadfast and have faith in God,” he said.

Support

Apostle Ampomah-Boateng urged corporate bodies and religious organisations, especially churches, to extend a helping hand to institutions and individuals in desperate need of support.

He said many people and institutions such as hospitals, orphanages, schools and others which provided social services, must be supported for the betterment of society.

With regard to churches, he said while it was critical that they preached to the people about salvation and living a chaste life, it was equally important for them to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable.

“We must all become humanitarian ambassadors and help our brothers and sisters who require support.

We cannot just say that we are preaching the gospel when people are hungry and need help to survive,’ Apostle Ampomah-Boateng added.

The Founder of Forever True Friends Foundation, Jane Gerbs, thanked the GPCC for coming to the aid of the shelter home.

She urged other institutions to support the foundation to be able to care for more destitute children and provide hope for the future leaders of the country.