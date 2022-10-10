Govt pros urged to strengthen relationship with stakeholders

The acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), David Owusu-Amoah, has called on government public relations practitioners to ensure a healthy relationship between their various outfits and the relevant stakeholders.
This, he said, had the tendency of giving the state officers the desired results of work as public relations practitioners and also help to establish strong working relations needed for the growth of their individual institutions.
Mr Owusu-Amoah made the call during the commencement of this year’s monitoring and evaluation of government public relations officers (PROs) at the department’s head office in Accra last Monday.
He said there was the need to build bridges in all public relations activities, especially with stakeholders, explaining that it was fundamentally right if they wanted to achieve measurable outcomes.
He further urged all public relations practitioners to desist from allowing the various obstacles impeding their work, but to rather strive to make a change regardless of the myriad of constraints encountered on their day to day service to the nation to ensure that the citizenry and their stakeholders were updated on projects, programmes and activities of their institutions.
Monitoring, evaluation
The Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD) of the Information Services Department, Mrs Ethel Codjoe-Amissah, explained that the monitoring and evaluation of state public relations practitioners over the years had evolved from field visits to a combination of survey methods.
She added that this year, the PRCD would introduce a panel to assess the performance of PROs at the Head Office where PROs would do a presentation on their performances during the period under review.
This, she said, would be followed immediately with the field visits.
She said the exercise had helped the department to identify training gaps, identify candidates for awards, and to increase productivity and professionalism.
The panel undertaking the exercise include Mr Owusu-Amoah; the Head of Public Relations Coordinating Division, Mrs Ethel Codjoe-Amissah; and the Head of Access to Information Division, Dr Winnifred Nafisa Mahama.