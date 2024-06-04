Featured

Govt owes NHIA GH¢2.4 billion in arears

Nana Konadu Agyeman Jun - 04 - 2024 , 17:16

The government owes the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) a total of GH¢2.4 billion in arrears from July 2023 to February 2024.

The remaining arrears is after the government released GH¢700 million for May, June and part of July 2023.

The Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr Ayew Afriyie, who made this known said, “we are clear in our minds that if these releases and the strategy being put forward progresses, they will clear these arrears.”

“Arrears has been an issue in the social health finances space for a long period of time and as a committee we will correct the wrongs,” he said.

Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, Acting CEO of NHIA

Closed-door engagement

Dr Afriyie disclosed this to the press after the members of the Health Committee engaged representatives from four public institutions to discuss the non-releases of funds by the government to the NHIA.

At the meeting were representatives from the Ministry of Health, the NHIA, Ministry of Finance and the Controller and Accountant General.

The meeting was initially supposed to be a public hearing but the Chairman of the committee prior to the start of the meeting asked the media to excuse the committee to have an in-camera meeting with the officials.