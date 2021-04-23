Govt, LMI Holdings to build more industrial parks

LMI Holdings, owners of the Dawa Industrial Zone (DIZ), has commenced processes to partner the government to establish industrial parks across the country as part of the government’s industrialisation agenda.
The drive is to make Ghana the hub of industrial activities in West Africa.
The Business Development Manager of LMI Holdings, Mr. Uriel Marquaye, said it was important for the country to pay critical attention to the manufacturing sector, (in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic), to help build a robust and resilient economy.
Addressing journalists at the end of a media tour of the DIZ last Wednesday, he said the company recognised the need for effective local participation in Ghana’s manufacturing drive.
The move, he said, was part of efforts to support the growth and expansion of local manufacturing companies, following concerns that out of the more than 40 manufacturing companies in the company’s industrial park within the Tema Free Zones Enclave, only one was locally owned.
Agreements
“In terms of local content, we at Dawa are encouraging that because it is one of the key points that came out at the Tema industrial park because most of the companies there are foreign investors.
“To demonstrate our commitment, we have signed an MoU with the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy and we have given it about 132 acres of space to encourage local manufacturing firms to come and set up here,” he said.
Mr. Marquaye said the DIZ had the capacity to contain 2,000 industries and provide 250,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Media tour
The tour formed part of efforts by LMI Holdings to deepen its media engagement and offer journalists an experience of the DIZ and other projects initiated by the company.
Currently, six manufacturing companies are operating within the DIZ, with many acres of land yet to be occupied.
A 330-kilovolt (KV) electricity sub-station managed by the Enclave Power Company also functions to supply 132 mega-volt ampere electricity to the industries.
The Operations Manager of Land Holdings, a subsidiary of LMI Holdings, Mrs. Christine Akuffo, urged investors to take advantage of the Dawa project and contribute to Ghana’s industrial transformation.
Dawa Industrial Zone
Located at Dawa, a town in the Ningo-Prampram District in the Greater Accra Region, the DIZ, which was inaugurated in 2019, serves as an industrial park for manufacturing companies to drive Ghana’s industrial development.
Sited on an initial 2,000-acre space, the zone has a broad ecosystem of industrial and residential development purposely designed to host a wide range of light and heavy industries across various sectors, including agro-processing, garments and textiles and metal fabrication.