Govt increases School Feeding beneficiaries to 2.1 million

The number of beneficiaries of the School Feeding Programme has increased from 1.6 million children to 2.1 million children, the Minister of Finance,
Mr Ken Ofori Atta has announced.
The minister was presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament Thursday afternoon.
"We increased the School Feeding Programme from 1.6 million children to 2.1 million children and also increased the amount spent on each child by 25
The School Feeding Programme was introduced by the government of Ghana, with support from the Dutch government, on a pilot basis in 2005 to help contribute to reducing poverty and enhancing food security in the country.
