Govt committed to media freedom — Information Minister

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has expressed the government's determination to create a more conducive environment to ensure that freedom of expression and the media are upheld.
He explained that freedom of expression and the work of the media were enshrined in the 1992 Constitution and that the government had implemented various strategies to help deepen the freedom of the media. That, he said, would enable the media to play their crucial role as the fourth estate of the realm to promote accelerated development of the country.
Mr Nkrumah stated this at a meeting with media practitioners in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region last Wednesday as part of his three-day familiarisation tour of the five regions of the North.
Empowering the media
The Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, noted that President Akufo-Addo was a firm believer and promoter of media freedom from his days as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General which led to the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law and would, thus, not do anything that would undermine the freedom and independence of the media.
He said the government upon assumption of office in 2017 had been working towards ensuring that the frontiers of the media were expanded, including the passage of the Right to Information Bill into law to enable media practitioners to work in a harmonious environment for the socio-economic development of the country.
Mr Nkrumah stated that the government had initiated action for the establishment of the safety of journalists’ office in Accra to receive formal complaints of intimidation and attacks from media practitioners regarding their safety and respond appropriately.
He believed that journalists would only contribute significantly to the development of the nation when they were free and protected from attacks and intimidation. Mr Nkrumah therefore observed that the coordinated mechanism office would further follow up on investigations to ensure that justice was served to journalists whose rights had been infringed upon.
The minister called on journalists to remain committed to their work and contribute to project the potential of their respective regions and the country at large to attract investors for job creation and poverty reduction.
Crucial role of media
Mr Nkrumah pointed out that the media had a crucial role to play in the recovery processes of the Ghanaian economy which had been severely hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He said the impact of COVID-19 was devastating and had pushed the government to continue to borrow beyond its desired limits and introduce new revenue mobilisation measures that had consequences on the people.
The minister indicated that in 2017, the Ghanaian economy improved, thereby enhancing job creation in both the public and private sectors; unfortunately, COVID-19 wreaked havoc and dwindled the fortunes of the country.
“Government had to be borrowing beyond its own desired limit to the extent that now our debt to GDP ratio is not anything to be excited about because revenues are not forthcoming," he further pointed out.
Mr Nrumah said although the government had brought the pandemic under control and was working at vaccinating all Ghanaians, it was imperative for the media to accurately inform all stakeholders and members of the public on the need for the government to introduce new revenue measures and reduce some expenditures.
Media practitioners
Some of the media practitioners advocated more capacity-building programmes to be rolled out for those in the five regions of the North.
They also called for the provision of a bus to enable media practitioners to effectively cover the region.
They further entreated the government not to abandon the implementation of the One Village-One-Dam policy to ensure all-year-round farming activities in the north.