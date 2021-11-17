2022 Budget: Govt aims to grow domestic revenues by 44%

The government has unveiled an ambitious plan to grow domestic revenues by 44 per cent in 2022.
It aims to grow the amount mobilised locally from the projected GH¢70.3 billion, equivalent to 16 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, to GH¢99.5 billion in 2022, equivalent to 20 per cent of GDP.
The amount is part of plans to mobilise GH¢100.5 billion in total revenue and grants next year.
Presenting the 2022 Budget to Parliament on Wednesday, the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, said the resource mobilisation for 2022 is underpinned by revenue policy initiatives.
“The increase in domestic revenue by 44 per cent is as a result of the impact of a major progressive tax policy, (“Baako P3”) complemented by improvements in tax compliance and reforms in revenue administration that we have outlined in this budget,” he said.
He mentioned a 1.75 per cent tax to be imposed on electronic transactions and a planned review fees and charges by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as some of the avenues to be used to mobilise funds.