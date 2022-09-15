Government created over 5million jobs between 2017 and 2021 - Minister

The government created 5,306,899 jobs between 2017 and 2021, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has disclosed.
"An analysis of data assembled by the ministry from the inputs of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as the government's flagship programmes indicates that an estimated 5,306,899 jobs were created by the government between 2017 and 2021", he said.
Mr Baffour-Awuah, who was speaking at the national launch of the 2022 Ghana Job Fair in Sunyani, said the government had made tremendous gains in job creation after inheriting huge unemployment.
He explained further that jobs created were either formal or informal, permanent or temporary and full-time or part-time.
Ghana Job Fair
The Ghana Job Fair, which brought together hundreds of youth, was held on the theme: "Green Edition".
It sought to provide a platform for job seekers to acquire the needed skills and tools necessary for enhancing their employability and creativity in a fast-transforming employment space.
It was jointly organised by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), Ghanaian-German Centre, Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Labour Department.
Enabling environment
Mr Baffour-Awuah said his ministry had positioned itself to create the enabling environment for all relevant stakeholders to foster linkages and build synergies for job creation.
He said the government was hopeful that through those collaborations, a number of job creation opportunities would be created for the youth.
Mr Baffuor-Awuah added that government, in collaboration with relevant partners, was working assiduously to ensure that majority of those jobs conformed to decent work standards.
"That is, jobs that guarantee adequate income security, social security, provide adequate social protection, protect and promote the rights of workers, encourage unionisation and promote social dialogue", Mr Baffour-Awuah stated.
He said in this day and age, there could not be jobs that delivered wages below the prevailing national minimum wage.
"If for nothing at all, we should strive to secure the welfare and wellbeing of vulnerable workers in pursuit of the green agenda. Otherwise, the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development may not be attainable.”