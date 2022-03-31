Gopal inducted into Entrepreneur Hall of Fame

The Managing Director of M&G Pharmaceuticals, Gopal Vasu, has been inducted into the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (Pharmaceutical Industry) at the just ended 2022 Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards in Accra.
The awards, which were organised by the Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana, seek to honour, reward and inspire most successful and innovative entrepreneurs, business and corporate executives who own and manage organisations successfully in the country.
In all, 33 individuals and organisations were recognised at the awards event, which took place last Saturday.
Recognition
Gopal Vasu was inducted in recognition of his contribution to the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana and the effort to improve service delivery in the country to facilitate growth.
After receiving the award , he expressed his gratitude for the recognition and his induction.
"I am excited and happy to have been honoured with the induction" , he said.
In a speech read on behalf of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, by his Senior Advisor, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, he commended the organisers for recognising the effort of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who were making an impact on national development.
He also congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue to work towards sustaining the production of quality items and services.