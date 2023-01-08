Accident at Gomoa Potin: Truck driver, 'mate' burnt to death, 2 injured

A truck driver and his assistant have been burnt to death after a head on collision near Gomoa Potin in the Central Region.
The truck caught fire after the accident.
Two other people, who were in a sedan vehicle involved in the head on collision have been taken to the Winneba Hospital for treatment.
They were travelling in a Hyundai Elantra vehicle on the Accra - Cape Coast highway.
Eyewitnesses alleged that the Hyundai Elantra sedan was overtaking other vehicles and collided with two trucks in the process.
One of the trucks veered into a ditch and caught fire.
The driver and his assistant who were trapped in the truck were burnt beyond recognition.
Fire service personnel from Winneba responded to the distress call and put out the fire.
As of midday Sunday, the burnt bodies were yet to be retrieved from the scene.
more to follow...