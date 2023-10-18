Go for regular checkup for early detection of eye diseases — Specialist

Beatrice Laryea Oct - 18 - 2023 , 09:04

An Eye Specialist at the Robert and Sons Optical Services, Dr Derrick Mensah, has urged parents to regularly take their children for checkup for early detection and treatment of diseases related to the eye.

He was of the view that most eye-related diseases, especially glaucoma, could easily be cured when detected early and managed.

Dr Mensah made the call yesterday during the “Vision for Life Charity Project”, a free eye screening and treatment exercise organised by his outfit for students and teachers of the Ledzokuku Municipal Education Directorate at Teshie as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

A number of pupils, out of the over 100 screened, were diagnosed with glaucoma, and were consequently referred to the hospital for further examination.

Glaucoma

Dr Mensah said glaucoma was very severe because it did not cause pain.

However, it was one of the immediate causes of blindness, hence the need for regular checkup for early detection and prevention.

He emphasised the need for them to go to the hospital for treatment, since ignoring the condition could affect them later in life.

“With glaucoma, if they don’t do regular eye checkup, they will not know and glaucoma is referred to as the “silent thief of sight” so you will not feel any pain or headache, but you will gradually be losing your vision,” he said.

Many people are out there thinking that their eyes are perfect but when they reach about 30 to 40 years, it will begin to take effect so that is why regular checkup is necessary.

It is important that we embark on these kinds of outreaches to help identify children and adults with such conditions and help them,” he added.

Visual impairment

At the event, the Business Development Manager at the Robert and Sons, Daniel E K Osei, noted that visual impairment was more than just a health problem but it had economic, educational and public safety implications, hence his outfit was dedicated to eliminating uncorrected refractive errors in the country.

“The Robert and Sons’ Vision for Life Project is geared towards eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences while providing underprivileged people the opportunity to live a better life through better sight,” Mr Osei said.

He added that correcting vision improved a person’s quality of life and created an important ripple effect benefiting families, communities and society at large as well as helping learning, creating jobs, increasing incomes and rejuvenating local economies.

“Since vision is everyone’s basic human rights, we aim to overcome the barriers that prevent children from seeing well and achieving their potential at school,” he said.

Appreciation

The Municipal Director of Education for Ledzokuku, Mrs Theresa Tetteh, expressed gratitude to the Board and management of the Robert and Sons Optical Services for the kind gesture.

“We very much appreciate this kind gesture.

Thank you for reaching out and teaching us about how important it is to take care of our eyes,” she said.

Vision for Life Charity

The Vision for Life Charity Project was launched in 2021 to support sustainable vision programmes comprising awareness creation, eye screening, providing treatment and glasses for both the young and the old living with poor vision at no cost to them.

The company has undertaken similar projects in the Ashanti Region, Eastern Region and parts of the Greater Accra Region, and their next stop will be Volta Region.