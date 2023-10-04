GNPC boss rallies support for fight against breast cancer

Timothy Gobah Oct - 04 - 2023 , 08:29

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, says efforts to reduce the prevalence of death caused by breast cancer should not be left to only women.

“While women are the most directly diagnosed by it, men are also at risk.

Indeed, the consequences affect entire communities, families and households.

This is why women should not be the only ones at the forefront of it.

“We must all educate ourselves on the signs and symptoms of the disease and act as agents of change by helping to spread awareness,” he said.

Mr Danquah said this when the Petroleum Ladies Association (PELA), rolled out its Breast Cancer Awareness campaign month also known as “Pinktober”.

Cases

Breast cancer, being the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women globally, accounts for 12.5 per cent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide, making it the most prevalent cancer in the world with approximately 50 per cent in developing countries such as Ghana.

The WHO reports that there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 with about 685 000 deaths recorded that year globally.

In October every year, the GNPC’s PELA joins the global community in raising the ‘pink ribbon’ to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It has lined up a month-long campaign with activities aimed at educating staff of the corporation and the public on the importance of early screening, early detection and offering support for those affected.

Commitment

That, according to the GNPC’s CEO, was in keeping with the corporation’s commitment to promoting health among its staff, as well as the public, considering reports of too many Ghanaian women having advanced breast cancer at diagnosis.

“With this year’s global theme, Thrive365, it’s became imperative to reaffirm our collective commitment to drum home the fact that people affected by breast cancer cannot only survive but thrive in their daily lives.”

He encouraged everyone including fathers, husbands, brothers, sons, healthcare providers and all stakeholders to unite with women and actively participate in creating breast cancer awareness.