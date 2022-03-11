Global Evangelical Church supports Appiatse victims

The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has presented assorted items to survivors of the explosion disaster at Appiatse in the Western Region.
The items included copies of the Holy Bible, bags of rice, cartons of tinned tomatoes, boxes of mackerel, bails of used clothing and bags of sachet water.
The Moderator of the church, Right Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, who presented the items on behalf of the church, said the word of God entreated Christians to mourn with those who were mourning and to rejoice with those who were rejoicing, “so we are here to fulfil this biblical mandate”.
“It is true that as a church we do not have any of our branches here yet, but most importantly, the people here are also children of God just as we are and, therefore, need our support,” he said.
He said the GEC was there to show love, encourage and assure the people that God was still concerned about their present condition and would restore them.
Restoration
Rt Rev. Dzomeku also prayed with the survivors for their healing and restoration.
The Municipal Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Louis D. Afful, who received the items on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to the church for the gesture.
He was particularly grateful for the Bibles presented to them, explaining that in difficult times like this, they needed the word of God even more.
Mr Afful, therefore, appealed to the church to frequently visit, share the word of God and also to pray with them.
He further called on other well-meaning Ghanaians and philanthropic organisations to donate more tents and building materials so they could meet their accommodation needs.