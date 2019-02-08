GJA plans to imortalise murdered journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) hopes to immortalise slain journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale by naming the Investigative Journalist of the Year category of its annual awards after him.
The Association says that although it is yet to conclude the modalities for the category, it is hopeful that the award will be a fitting tribute to Ahmed who was gunned down on January 16, 2019 in Accra.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The 32 year old member of the Tiger Eye PI was leaving home in his car when two men said to be riding a motor bike shot him three times at Madina and bolted.
The GJA President Affail Monney made this known when he addressed a memorial service in honour of Ahmed on Friday in Accra.
More soon
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.