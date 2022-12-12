Give our roads urgent attention - Odeefou Amoakwa Buadu

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefou Amoakwa Buadu has called on government to urgently work to improve of the state of roads in the region to reduce carnage.
Odeefou Buadu in an interview after the House’s general meeting on Tuesday said the state on the roads in the region contributed immensely to the fatalities on our roads and improving them was essential particularly as we enter into the festive season with so much travel.
The occasion was to discuss the activities for the year and plan for the new year.
He said major towns in the region such as Mankessim, Swedru, Winneba, Breman Asikuma, Ajumako, Nyakrom and others had some very deplorable roads.
He indicated that the state of the roads had deterred many investors from investing in the region due to the bad roads.
“There have been many instances when some prospective investors had come to Breman Asikuma (his seat of rule) for investors but have not returned due to the state of the roads,” he stated.
He said while the communities could volunteer and work to undertake some developmental projects, roads were highly capital intensive and was the responsibility of government to undertake and urged government to promptly consider to roads for improvement.
Drive carefully
He urged drivers to drive safely during the festivities to reduce accidents and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department to be proactive in helping reduce fatalities on the roads.
Earlier at the meeting, Odeefou Buadu said the house was working or resolving chieftaincy disputes in the region.
Again, he stated that the house was working to secure the boundary of the land on which the regional house of chiefs was situated to prevent encroachment.
Gratitude
He thanked the house for their commitment the to regions development and prayed it to continue to support efforts at accelerating development in the region.
The President General of the Centre of Awareness-Global Peace Mission, Prof Samuel Ato Duncan called on the house and appealed to members to provide his organization with land for the cultivation of medicinal plant.
He said his medicines and supplements had great potential that could change the fortunes of the region and the country and appealed the house to support efforts for investments the production of efficacious plant based medicine which he stated had received worldwide recognition.
Black Star
He presented GH30,000 to the house.
The Chief Executive Officer of Black Star Financial Advisors Eric Appiah also called on the house and pledged to support the efforts of the house at seeking for support for its development efforts and presented the house with GH 20,000.