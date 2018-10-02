Give Me Hope Charity Foundation donates to Nsawam Prisons

Give Me Hope Charity Foundation, a non-profit organisation (NGO), has donated a consignment of items to the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons
.
The items, estimated at a cost of GH₵60,000 included baby diapers, bathing soaps, and bath sets (for the pregnant women at the female division), bathing soaps,
The presentation formed part of the NGO’s commitment towards touching lives and restoring hopes to the needy and the less-privileged in society.
The visit afforded members of the foundation the opportunity to interact with the inmates as well as wine and dine with them.
Members of the NGO and some pastors had motivational and counselling sessions for the inmates.
Inspiration
Presenting the items, the Founder of Give Me Hope Foundation, Mr Wisdom Dodoe, said the group was formed to help the less privileged and vulnerable in society.
He said the foundation had engaged in charity activities since its establishment in August 2013 where it had provided support and restored hope to many who had given up in life.
“We have provided financial support by offering scholarships to some children from poor families to the tertiary level.
We have empowered many street children by sponsoring them to school and many young adults, especially women, through vocational and skills training,” he said.
Mr Dodoe indicated that the foundation had provided charity works
Appreciation
The items were received by Superintendent Joyce Annor Owusu, on behalf of the Nsawam Prisons.
She expressed appreciation to the organisation for the