Ernest Chemists support Graphic health screening exercise

Daily Graphic Nov - 03 - 2023 , 06:47

Ernest Chemists Limited has donated drugs worth GH¢6,337 to support the annual free health screening exercise organised by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) for the Adabraka community.

This year’s event, which will see experts offering various medical, dental and optical services for free, comes off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Graphic Clinic at Adabraka.

The Corporate Communications Manager at Ernest Chemists, Clement Atagra, said they were happy to continue working with partners such as the GCGL to promote the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians across the country.

Mr Atagra stated that as part of Ernest Chemists’ CSR, every year, they committed a substantial amount of money to drugs to support a cause like this.

“Ernest Chemists is a household name in Ghana and the West African Sub-Region, serving the society through the production and marketing of quality drugs and we are happy to team up with Graphic for such a worthy cause for the community," he added.

Appreciation

Receiving the supplies on behalf of the GCGL, a Senior Corporate Communications Officer, Mavis Asiama, expressed appreciation for the support to reach out to the community with such a critical intervention.

She said each year, members within the community and beyond looked forward to taking part in the health screening exercise, thus Graphic was obliged to organise it and appreciated the support from other organisations to meet this obligation.