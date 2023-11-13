Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2.4m to victims of Akosombo spillage

Daily Graphic Nov - 13 - 2023 , 07:02

Ghana Chamber of Mines has contributed GH¢2.4 million to support victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage through the Citi TV/Citi FM’s relief campaign.

The campaign was initiated to help victims affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.

Announcing the donation,the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Joshua Mortoti said, “We have seen how devastating the dam spillage has been, affecting the lives and livelihoods of people in seven districts in three regions — Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra.”

“The leadership and membership of the Ghana Chamber of Mines are aligned with Citi FM’s approach of providing impactful support to the victims of the flood disaster.

We cannot just donate items and leave them to stagger their way to full recovery.

As good corporate citizens, we need to assist the impacted communities sustainably,” he added.

Providing a breakdown of the amount, Mr Mortoti said 10 per cent, which is equivalent to GH¢240,000, will be used for Water Treatment, while 30 per cent or GH¢720,000 will be used for medical supplies.

Recognising the significance of shelter in the aftermath of the crisis, the Ghana Chamber of Mines is contributing a substantial 50 per cent amounting to GH¢1.2 million to build temporary shelters.

These shelters will serve as safe havens for those affected by the crisis, offering them a place to seek refuge and rebuild their lives.

Sustainability

The Second Vice-President of the chamber, Angela List reiterated the chamber’s goal of promoting sustainability and noted that, “we want to ensure the sustainability of the community.

The industry is key about sustainability and we want this to be a sustainable project”.

The chamber said it has set aside 10 per cent or GH¢240,000 of the donation for the provision of ancillary relief items.

These items, which could include food, clothing and other essential provisions, will further support the affected community in their journey towards recovery.

Managing Director of Citi TV and CitiFM Samuel Attah-Mensah, on his part, said “some of the shelters are going to be permanent shelters, we will invite you to join us in one of our visits to see the progress of work.”

Present on the Citi Breakfast Show to support the president were Ms List, Second Vice-President of the chamber and Mr Kwame Kwakye, Chairman of the Affiliates Committee of the chamber.