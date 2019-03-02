Veep, Chief Imam pray for Ghana

Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday joined Muslim worshippers at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque in Accra to offer prayers and thanksgiving to Allah for his goodness to Ghana for 62 years after independence.
Speaking at the prayers, Dr Bawumia said: "I thank Almighty Allah for allowing Ghanaians to enjoy peace, unity in our 62 years as an independent country."
He urged Ghanaians to cherish the peace they were enjoying and eschew actions that could negatively impact on the nation's harmonious existence.
"We are one people despite our cultural differences. Ghana is a place where everybody feels a sense of belonging. Let us continue to coexist to develop our homeland Ghana,” he said.
Inclusive society
"President Akufo-Addo is building an inclusive society. That is why we have introduced free Senior High School (SHS), Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) so that every citizen, regardless of where you come from, will benefit from government's policies," Vice-President Bawumia said.
He said the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund was an indication of how passionate President Akufo-Addo was with regard to the development of the Zongos.
Sermon
In his sermon, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, commended the government for its tremendous performance and pro-poor policies introduced.
Sheikh Sharabutu asked all Muslims to pray for President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Bawumia and other government appointees to enable them to serve Ghana with dedication.
Alhaji Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Mr Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President; Alhaji Habib Saad, MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro; Mr Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Sheik I.C Quaye, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, and other officials.
