Four ministers designate who make up the third batch of nominees for regional and deputy ministers were vetted yesterday by the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP).
They were the Minister-designate for the Savannah Region, Salifu Adam Braimah; deputy Minister-designate for Aviation, Yaw Afful; deputy Minister-designate for the Bono Region, Siaka Stevens, and deputy Minister-designate for Ahafo, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere.
Mr Briamah, the first to appear, pledged to work very hard to enhance the peace and security of the region.
He said the Savannah Region was well endowed with natural resources and had a rich historical heritage that needed all to help turn them around for the benefit of all.
Shea butter
Answering a question from the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, on what new things he would be bringing to the Savannah Region and whether he had any plans for shea butter farmers and the Buipe Shea Butter Factory, the minister-designate said farmers from the region were not benefitting from their produce.
He said shea butter farmers were always disadvantaged as there was no guaranteed price for the produce, unlike cocoa farmers who knew what they would be reaping from their sweat and toil and which motivated them to work harder to reap more benefits.
“Mr Chairman, when given the nod, I will work very hard with the COCOBOD, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure a guaranteed price for shea butter to enable the farmers to reap some benefits,” he said.
According to him, the expectations of the people were many, judging from the jubilation that characterised the announcement of the new region and in view of that he planned to first bring governance closer to the people “and all hands must be on deck.”
Mr Yaw Afful, Deputy Minister designate for Aviation, answering questions during his vetting yesterday
Natural resources
Specifically, Mr Braimah said the region was endowed with commercial quantities of oil and gas, salt, gold, limestone and tourist attractions such as the Salaga Slave Market, the mosque and Mole National Park, all of which he said called for more investors into the region.
The MP for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, asked the minister-designate what he intended to do about the disturbances that led to the burning of the offices of the NPP in Salaga and the arrest of seven youth.
He responded by describing the incident as unfortunate since it could affect investment drive to the area.
Mr Briamah said the youth needed to know that the siting of the capital in Damango did not mean that the other towns would be neglected in the area of development.