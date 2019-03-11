Patronise Ghanaian cuisines — Aboagye Gyedu

The Minister designate for the Western North Region, Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, has called on Ghanaians to revert to the ways of eating and dressing of their forebears.
He said traditional cuisines that our ancestors ate bestowed good health and general well-being.
Mr Aboagye Gyedu made the request at a special church service held by the Ascension Methodist Church at Haatso in Accra last Wednesday to commemorate Ghana’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.
Food bazaar
According to him, “until the 1920s there were no hospitals in the country and yet people did not contract diseases as we are witnessing these days; the secret was in the food they ate and in the way they took care of themselves. That is the way to go as a people,” he stressed.
The service was climaxed with a traditional food bazaar that showcased a variety of traditional Ghanaian cuisine.
To spice up the event, members of the congregation dressed in various traditional attires, including batakari and agbada, with some also dressed in chiefly costumes.
Ambassadors of Christ
Ghanaian cuisine on display on the occasion included aprapransa, krakro and tuo zaafi.
Earlier in a sermon, the Minister In-Charge of the Haatso Ascension Methodist Church, Rev. James Dade Adaye, advised the congregation not to lose sight of their roles as ambassadors of Christ.