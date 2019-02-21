Gov’t secures US$40m to improve tourism sector

President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that a 40-million dollar grant has been approved by the World Bank to improve Ghana's Tourism and Creative Arts sector.
The grant, according to the president, will help to make Ghana an attractive tourist destination to tourists across the globe.
He made this known in his State of the Nation Address at Parliament on Thursday.
The President said his administration is concerned with the progress of tourism in the country hence it has put in place measures to support the sector.
He further stated that the Tourism Ministry under the auspices of his administration has rolled out a campaign called "See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana" to promote made-in-Ghana products.
“Under the See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana campaign, the Ghana Tourism Authority recorded a 20 percent growth since its launch to cover to over 600,000 visitations to various tourist sites. The World Bank has approved 40-million dollar grant to support the Tourism Ministry and its agencies to help upgrade tourist facilities”.