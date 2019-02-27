GNFS sensitises traders at Tema station to fire safety

The Ministries Fire Station in Accra yesterday organised a fire safety exercise at the Tema Station Market to sensitise traders to fire prevention.
Led by the District Commander of the station, Divisional Officer (DO) II Ms Naomi Ofori-Adubea, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) team, supported by the police and officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), inspected and disconnected a number of illegal power connections in the market.
Tiger Eye PI Video Premiere
Graphic Online will premiere the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative work on Galamsay today February 27th at 12:00 PM GMT. Watch Here
The exercise was necessitated following the increasing number of fire outbreaks in Accra with the recent incidence occurring at the Makola Pedestrian Mall and the warehouse of City Gold Jewellery.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Observations
As part of the exercise, the team toured the nooks and crannies of the market to inspect and rid the place of all activities that posed danger to life and property.
Although there were a number of infractions on the part of some traders, illegal electricity connections were most prevalent.
Those connections involved the use of inferior cables, naked wires, undersized cables, overloaded metre terminals, hanging wires and old fuse.
It was also observed that activities of some fish and cigarette smokers, tailors, ironing men and food vendors could spark fire at any moment, if preventive measures were not taken.
Also, traders, who dealt in wares such as cloths, bags, shoes and some inflammable items, were jammed at some spots, a situation the team described as threatening.
Arrest
One person, who was arrested for illegal power connection, is assisting the police in their investigations. Also, some traders whose activities were seen as potentially dangerous, were made to stop their operations.
Other traders, who had prior notice of the exercise, absconded leaving their wares behind, some locked and others unlocked.
Advice
DO II Ofori-Adubea advised the market authorities to segregate the traders according to the wares they sold and also to ensure that there were adequate gang ways in the market.
That, she explained, would help mitigate the rate of fire outbreaks and also create easy access to enable fire personnel to respond to fire outbreaks.
“Some people, due to their busy schedules, take delight in cooking at the market. I will advise that they prepare their food at home before bringing them to the market.
“Each and everyone of you should take at least three minutes to do proper checks before leaving the market to avoid any fire outbreak,” the commander added.
For his part, the Accra East Regional Safety Officer of ECG, Ing Fredrick Ansah, asked the public to patronise only the services of licensed electrical engineers.
He further cautioned the people against illegal electricity connections.