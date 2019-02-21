Foreign Affairs Minister in Tunisia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who is on a two-day visit to Tunisia, has called on the President of Tunisia, Mr Beji Ciad Essebssi.
The minister’s meeting with the Tunisian President last Tuesday highlighted the longstanding relations between Ghana and Tunisia and revived over 40 years lull in active engagement.
The two countries expressed commitment to enhance relations as evidenced by the recent Tunisia delegation to Ghana and the signing of three basic cooperation agreements.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Bilateral cooperation
President Beji Ciad Essebssi recalled the last visit to Tunisia by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1964 and called for the enhancement of relations as existed during the era of the first presidents of the two countries.
The President reiterated Tunisia's eagerness to advance bilateral cooperation as well as intensify coordination of multilateral visits and consultations on issues of concern to the future of the two countries and the African continent.
In response, Ms Botchwey stressed the importance of her visit to Tunisia, saying it would contribute undoubtedly to the establishment of a unique and distinct future relationship, particularly in the economic and commercial sectors under the framework of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of which Tunisia is now a member.
She also met with the Tunisia Minister of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr Omar El Behi.
She extolled Ghana’s achievements in the sectors as well as measures that had been established to expand across the African continent based on the country’s industrialisation agenda.
Business
Ms Botchwey further stressed the need to support exchange of visits between the business communities in the two countries as well as stimulate the private sector to further engage and support trade and investment opportunities while exploring new areas of partnerships including health tourism.
Addressing the delegation from Ghana, Mr Omar El Behi said Tunisia was bent on increasing trade and boosting exports to countries on the continent and was also ready to explore all opportunities to break through the Ghanaian market.
He announced the opening of a Tunisian Trade Bureau in Ghana soon to facilitate and enhance work in the sector for mutual benefits.