CAMFED, National Vocational Training Institute sign MoU, it’s to promote technical, vocational training for girls

The Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) to help promote girls’ technical and vocational training.
According to CAMFED, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) of the NVTI was a major player that held a vital key to unlocking employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth in the country and to create more job opportunities.
The National Director, CAMFED Ghana, Mr John Asibi Ali, who made this known during the signing ceremony, said one of the potential programmes that CAMFED was looking forward to implementing was the ‘Young Africa Works’ strategy of the Mastercard Foundation which sought to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.
The strategy outlines how, in the next decade, with funding support from the Mastercard Foundation, it would focus on finding solutions to the problem of youth unemployment to help reduce poverty in Africa.
Collaboration
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Ali, before signing on behalf of CAMFED, said under the MoU, CAMFED would work with the NVTI to promote the TVET sector in the country.
He said CAMFED would collaborate with the NVTI to promote participation of females in education and employment in the TVET sector and also support it in the implementation of its TVET career guidance and counseling initiatives.
CAMFED, he said, would also work to champion the TVET rights of young women through advocacy and policy engagement.
He said they would also work with the NVTI to undertake advocacy on gender stereotypes and promote equity for female students and persons with disability.
The two entities, he said, would also collaborate to conduct research into areas of mutual interest for learning and development of best practices in the TVET sector.
Under the MoU, CAMFED, he said, would also collaborate with the NVTI to promote child protection and safeguarding practices in the TVET sector.
Partnerships
Mr Ali said as a key player in the development sector, CAMFED accepted the widely held belief that in that sector, no single organisation had all the answers to development, saying it takes collaboration and working partnerships with like-minded organisations to achieve set goals and objectives.
He said he was hopeful that CAMFED’s working partnership with the NVTI would contribute to promoting increased participation of females in the TVET sector and fulfilling national and international education goals, particularly Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
The Executive Director, NVTI, Mrs Mawusi Nudekor Awity, who signed on behalf of the institute, commended CAMFED for the initiative.
According to her, the NVTI operated in all the regions across the country and, therefore, they could collaborate effectively to train young girls to take up vocational and technical skills.
Writer's This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.