AMA launches programme to tackle challenges in the city

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched a document that provides a road map and action plan to help the city anticipate, mitigate and respond to challenges such as flooding and other disasters, illegal settlements, vehicular traffic and rapid urbanisation.
The AMA developed and launched the document in collaboration with the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) Network which it joined in 2014.
The network is made up of selected cities around the world and initiated by the Rockefeller Foundation to help cities become more resilient to their social, economic and physical challenges.
Guidelines
The document also contains a strategy on upgrading the commercial transport system and market structures and the improvement of waste management and the lives of citizens working and living in the informal sector.
The strategy will be implemented through the resilient team of the AMA and also serve as guideline to other metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.
The document further outlines development programmes that will help achieve the goals contained in a medium-term national development policy framework (MTDP) (2018-2021) of the MMDAs which is aimed at reducing poverty and improving the social well-being of the people.
Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah,(right) with Ms Lis Agbor-Tabi, Associate Director of 100 Resilient Cities, and officials of the AMA launching the document.
Event
At the launch of the document in Accra yesterday, the Chief Resilience Advisor at the AMA, Dr James Mensah, said the upgrading of the commercial transport system would involve an agreement with ‘trotro’ owners to provide them with bigger buses to reduce traffic congestion in the city.
“We have secured some funding for the initiative and we believe that it will reduce rickety vehicles and congestion in our transport system,” he added.
On waste management, Dr Mensah said the AMA would continue to monitor and assess the performances of private waste service providers who had been contracted to collect waste.
Implementation
He said the 100RC Network offered resources and expertise to support the implementation strategies contained in the document, saying “one expert from resilient brokers has developed an application (app) that can be used to track results in the implementation of the programme”.
According to him, the assembly was committed to collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme.
For his part, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, said the strategy was the result of four years of rigorous research and extensive stakeholder engagements.
“This tremendous milestone is the first of its kind for our city and the second in West Africa.
It is our hope that the strategy will foster greater inter and intra-regional collaboration,” he added.