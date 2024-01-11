Ghana School of Law SRC, National Black Law Students Association donate to Agbetikpo residents

The Ghana School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) in collaboration with student representatives from the National Black Law Students Association (NBLSA) from the United States of America have donated food items to the people of Agbetikpo in the Volta Region.

The donation is part of the Volunteering initiative of the Ghana School of Law SRC and their colleagues from the USA to support the displaced people who were affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The food items included bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, tin tomatoes and spaghetti. The gesture was to help provide some relief to those negatively affected by the unfortunate disaster.

Donation

Donating the items, the President of the Ghana School of law SRC, Gertrude Emefa Donkor, on behalf of the NBLSA and the Ghana School of law SRC Volunteering Committee assured the community that the gesture was only a beginning of many things to come and that as future lawyers, they owed it a duty to empathise with all the vulnerable in the society and champion their aspirations through advocacy.

She pledged that the Ghana School of law under its volunteering initiative would do more to help the affected communities.

Appreciation

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa received the items on behalf of the community and expressed gratitude to the law students for “their inspiring and thoughtful intervention by embarking on such a humanitarian mission.”



He further pleaded that, as prospective lawyers, they should use their modern advocacy techniques to solicit for support and even create greater awareness for other donors to come to the aid of the community.

Tour

Mr Ablakwa later led the professional law students to visit places in the Agbetikpo community where displaced people were temporarily lodging.



Notable among these lodging places was the Agbetikpo D/A Basic School where about 300 households were temporarily lodging.

The visit revealed that school children in the Agbetikpo community have been displaced twice and are now studying under trees.

The MP also took the student representatives to other communities in the area to visit people who had resettled in new homes built from the benevolence of several donors.

Some members of the community who interacted with the law students disclosed that their situation was dire and had brought untoward hardship on them and that they needed interventions from across the globe.

The Senior Divisional Chief of Mepe Traditional Area, Torgbe Kordzo Azagba, expressed his appreciation to the law students and urged them to advocate for more assistance to the affected communities to help restore lives to normalcy.