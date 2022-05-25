Ghana Post's courier services are reliable - management

Ghana Post Company Limited says it will continue to maintain its lead role as the most reliable courier service provider in the country.
The company in a statement said since its inception in 1854, it has remained a reliable service provider in the areas of postal, courier, retail, agency, and financial services to the people of Ghana.
"Within the past years, Ghana Post has established itself at the forefront of the courier industry in the country and has seen major upgrades leading to its significant growth and innovation," the statement said.
It said the growth of the company has resulted in the expansion of its fleets from 100 to 300.
"It is the most reliable courier service in Ghana that can boast over 300 branches nationwide with well-trained dispatch riders," it said, saying "This has to boost the capability to offer same-day nationwide delivery and an average of 48 hours for international delivery."
The company attributed its successes to the digitisation drive it has embarked over the years, allowing the company to easily add on new services.
"While the introduction of digital addresses by the government has come to enhance the delivery of mails and parcels, other platforms such as the Ghpostpay also allow customers to access and track services remotely," the statement said.