Zuarungu climaxes annual N’daakoya festival with durbar

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Dec - 05 - 2023 , 05:00

The chiefs and people of the Zuarungu Traditional Area in the Bolgatanga East District climaxed their annual N’daakoya festival with a durbar last Saturday.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, called on the people to collectively support the government’s social intervention projects so they inure to the benefit of all.

He said achieving the desired development in the region was a shared responsibility of the government and the people, adding that the government would continue to create the needed enabling environment to bring about the required development to the area, to improve the living conditions and livelihoods of the people.

The festival, which was on the theme “Promoting culture and tradition in modern times to facilitate development”, was graced by the former MP for Nabdam, Moses Asaga; the District Chief Executive, David Akolgo Amoah and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Bolgatanga East, Matthew Silas Amoah.

Mr Yakubu noted that one of the ‘Agenda 111’ hospital projects was progressing steadily in the district, which, when completed, would enhance healthcare delivery and improve the health needs of the people.

“Therefore, let us reposition our communities for this intervention and equally take advantage of other government social intervention programmes that will benefit the ordinary people,” he stressed.

He stated that the rehabilitation of the Tono Dam and the water expansion project, with a capacity of 20,500 cubic metres of water per day, now supplies water to Zuarungu and its environs.

“This has resolved the acute water problem in the area and brought huge relief to the people who struggled daily in search of water for domestic use and other purposes,” he pointed out.

Bye-laws

He appealed to the traditional council to continuously work in harmony with the district assembly to formulate and gazette bye-laws to address issues of open defecation and teenage pregnancy, among others.

He further urged the traditional council to consider making succession plans to avert several disputes surrounding the chieftaincy institution on grounds of either legitimacy or the turn of gates to respective kins.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Dominic Akurintinga Ayine, announced that he had secured an amount of GH¢2million towards the completion of the stalled community library project.

Additionally, he pledged an amount of GH¢60,000 towards the completion of the market project in the town.

In a welcome address, the Paramount Chief of the area, Naba Bilia Maletinga III, reiterated that the district was hanging since its creation, with no proper demarcation of the boundaries between Bolgatanga East and the Talensi District.

Therefore, he appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, demarcate the boundaries of the district to curtail any future eventualities that tended to compromise the peace in the area.

He commended the government for making the district a beneficiary of the Agenda 111 hospital projects and called for work to be expedited for it to be completed ahead of schedule to serve their intended purpose.