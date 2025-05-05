Youth empowerment moral duty, economic strategy — Youth Minister

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has underscored the need for regional leaders to prioritise youth empowerment, describing it as both a moral obligation and a strategic pathway for sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the opening of the ECOWAS Human Capital and Youth Development Conference in Accra last Tuesday, he said young people constituted the largest demographic in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region and remained its greatest resource, hence the need to invest in their talents, aspirations, and well-being.

“This is the time to harness the demographic dividends available to our sub-region, recognising that the youth bulge presents both challenges and unprecedented opportunities.

By investing thoughtfully in human capital and creating jobs, we can maximise the potential of our working-age population, leading to a sustainable economic upswing,” Mr Addo said.

The event, held as part of the bloc’s 50th anniversary celebrations, featured an exhibition showcasing various products and innovations.

It also highlighted the active participation of youth from across the region, underscoring the conference’s focus on empowering the next generation.

Ghana’s investment

Mr Opare Addo further described youth empowerment as not just a policy concern, but the foundation for meaningful socio-economic transformation across West Africa.

He then outlined the country’s interventions aimed at equipping the youth with employable skills and entrepreneurial support.

These included the Adwumawura Programme under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the upcoming National Apprenticeship Programme, and strategic partnerships such as one with SoccerBet to employ about 500 young people.

He also highlighted digital literacy as a national priority, pointing to the nation’s efforts to train one million young coders under its Digital Transformation Agenda.

Inclusivity

Mr Opare Addo stressed the importance of inclusive development, urging all ECOWAS member states to ensure youth initiatives were accessible to every young person, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background.

He called on governments, civil society, the private sector, and international partners to deepen collaboration in creating an ecosystem that nurtures youth empowerment and drives regional integration.

“However, we continue to face challenges, including unemployment and brain drain, which threaten to undermine our youth's potential. Collaboratively, we must find sustainable, inclusive solutions to ensure that no young person is left behind,” Mr Addo stressed.

Youth fund

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja, announced the launch of a special ECOWAS Youth Enterprise Fund to support youth start-ups across West Africa.

This fund will provide financing based on key criteria—innovation, market potential, and sustainability—ensuring only impactful ideas are supported.

She also proposed a Regional Bank for Youth Entrepreneurship offering loans at favourable interest rates to further boost youth-led businesses.

She emphasised that human capital development (HCD) was vital for West Africa’s future and acknowledged that past efforts before 2020 were insufficient.

Although the region is one of the youngest in the world, the youth’s potential remains underutilised due to limited opportunities, unemployment, and underemployment.

Mrs Tchintchibidja warned against the exploitation of the youth in political and extremist activities, and the threat of brain drain, especially among health professionals.

To address these challenges, she outlined three priorities: strengthening youth education and skills, unlocking funding for youth-led businesses, and building a sustainable mentorship and apprenticeship network connecting young people with successful African entrepreneurs.