UTAG calls off intended strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, has called off its intended strike action which was expected to resume on Friday, October 8, 2021.
UTAG and the government on Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, had a meeting after which the two parties reached a consensus making way for UTAG to rescind its decision.
Speaking after the meeting, the President of UTAG, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, said the agreement was reached “after more than five hours of negotiations.”
“Some of our members are not too happy with our agreement reached with the government which doesn’t satisfy all the things and aspirations we were hoping for, but all the same, we have reached something and for that matter, the intended strike wouldn’t come on.”
He urged the government to fulfill their end of the bargain to ensure labour harmony
UTAG had asked its members to resume their suspended strike because negotiations with the government were still inconclusive a month after it suspended the earlier strike.
UTAG wants a restoration of the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.
The union wants the 2012 conditions of service to peg the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.
It says the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.
Its members had been on strike since the beginning of August 2021 because they want the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012 which they said was far better than the current situation.
