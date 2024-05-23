UPSA honours Frances Dadzie

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 23 - 2024 , 09:45

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has honoured former Executive Director of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Francis Dadzie, for his outstanding contribution and dedication to the advancement of the advertising industry.

He received the honour at the 7th edition of the UPSA Classic Awards event, held in Accra. The event is an annual campus-based awards gala organised to honour distinguished individuals and students who have excelled in their fields of work.

A citation accompanying it stated that throughout the years, Mr Dadzie had dedicated unwavering commitment to the association and also stood as a beacon of inspiration and transformation within the country’s business landscape.

As Executive Director of the AAG since 1999, it said Mr Dadzie epitomised leadership and innovation which drove positive change in the industry. “Under his stewardship, the AAG has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis, evolving from a trade association to a professional body of distinction,” it added.

The citation said Mr Dadzie, who was currently the President of the UPSA Global Alumni, continued to inspire and empower future leaders by spearheading initiatives such as the UPSA Police Station project.

“In celebration of his unparalleled achievements and enduring legacy, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for his visionary leadership, exemplary service and unwavering commitment to excellence,” it further said.

Appreciation

Mr Dadzie expressed gratitude to the student body for recognising his effort and the impact he had made on the various positions he had served in. He said during his time in the school which was then Institute of Professional Studies (IPS), it wasn’t as developed as it was now but most of his colleagues were able to excel.

“I will, therefore, advise you (students) to take your studies seriously and remain disciplined in order for you to achieve greatness,” Mr Dadzie said, adding that they must exhibit honesty and integrity in all their endeavours.