UG marks Day of Scientific Renaissance

Bernice Nortey Jun - 28 - 2024 , 09:57

A health screening exercise has been held for humans and animals in the La Bawaleshie Community to mark the Day of Scientific Renaissance of Africa (DSRA).

The event also featured vaccination of dogs and talks on health, nutrition and the environment. It was organised by the School of Basic and Applied Sciences of the University of Ghana in collaboration with the La Bawaleshie Municipal Assembly.

The research centres and departments of the school also displayed and sold agricultural products, and demonstrated low-cost technological inventions. The celebration, the second edition by the school, was on the theme: “Connecting communities with science: Scientific innovations to upgrade indigenous processes”.

Showcasing African innovations

Speaking before yesterday’s exercise, the Provost of the School of Basic and Applied Sciences, Prof. Boateng Onwona-Agyemang, explained that the day had been approved by the African Union (AU) for Africans to highlight technologies developed by Africans.

“So, this is going to be a ritual every year for the university to come out to showcase basically what they have developed. This is to help touch our communities with science and development, and interact with the community, share ideas about what the university has been doing to enhance development in Ghana and Africa at large,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, Sandra Owusu-Ahinkora, the Assistant Director in Charge of Administration of the Assembly, Ashiorkor Osei-Frimpong, said the celebration served as a testament to a remarkable progress and potential of science and technology in shaping the future of the nation.

She also emphasised that commemoration of the Day of Scientific Renaissance of Africa (DSRA) served as a platform to drive innovation in various sectors.

“The impact of science is profound. The municipal assembly is committed to the promotion of science and technology. Together, we can build a brighter future for our nation characterised by innovation,” she said.

The linguist of La Bawaleshie, Otsaame Kotey Oko, also encouraged the university to constantly keep in touch with the municipality to continually engage for adequate support to enhance the activities of the university.

Background

DSRA is set aside by the African Union to remind all African governments and people about the critical role that Science and Technology play in national development. At the 46th ordinary session of the then Organisation of Africa Unity (OAU), now AU, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 1987, a resolution was passed for all member states to celebrate June 30 every year as the Day of Scientific Renaissance of Africa.

The event is in remembrance of the continent's contribution to the rise and development of modern science and technology.