UCC graduates first visually impaired PhD student - Another PWD earns doctorate

Shirley Asiedu-Addo & Joana Kumi Jan - 29 - 2024 , 06:19

The University of Cape Coast has graduated its first visually impaired doctoral student at the seventh session of the university's 56th Congregation last Friday.

Dr Ben Nyanihorba Ayamba, a native of Pusiga in the Upper East Region, graduated with a doctorate in Guidance and Counselling.

He received a $2,000 award from the Chancellor of the university, Sir Sam Esson Jonah.

One other person with disability (PWD) also graduated with doctoral degree from the institution.

The second physically-challenged person, Dr Wisdom Quaiku, graduated with a doctoral degree in Development Studies.

Impacting society

At the graduation, the UCC Chancellor, Sir Sam Jonah, urged UCC to continue its rich traditions and embrace innovative thinking and learning while making postgraduate programmes more accessible to all.

He remarked that UCC remain a vibrant community where scholars, educators, and students collaborated to solve societal challenges, foster innovative ideas and awaken minds and advised the graduands to reflect on what they had gained and impacted on society.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong said the university would continue to strive to maintain its standards of excellence in higher education for meaningful societal impact.

He advise the graduands to make a positive impact in their various fields of endeavour

Dr Ayamba’s journey

In an interview with the Daily Graphic after his historic feat, Dr Ayamba explained that he lost his sight in an accident in August 1995.

Consequently, he said he had to undertake his ordinary level studies in braille at the Presbyterian Training College in Akropong.

Following the rehabilitation at the School of the Blind at Akropong, Dr Ayamba said he pursued further education at the UCC after completing his Teachers Training College in 1999.

He was subsequently assigned to teach at the Junior High School at Ntonso for two years before enrolling at UCC in 2001 for his first degree and completed in 2004 with a degree in English and Psychology after which he was posted to the Mampong Technical College of Education to teach English.

Three years later, he returned to UCC to pursue his Master of Philosophy in Guidance and Counselling and later pursued a doctorate in Guidance and Counselling at the same university in 2016.

He said his journey was marked by prayers and determination and advised parents of children with disabilities to prioritise education, noting the availability of numerous disability schools in Ghana.

The new PhD graduate acknowledged the challenges he faced on his journey but credited his achievements to prayers and determination and expressed gratitude to UCC for providing a comfortable and accessible environment for his studies.

Dr Ayamba further said the social welfare department and organisations like the Ghana Blind Union supported the physically challenged and urged persons with disabilities (PWDs) to contact such for direction and support.

He encouraged parents of children with disabilities to send them to rehabilitation and examination centres to assess their capabilities and be able to determine suitable educational settings whether inclusive, mainstream, or special schools for them.

He believed that such efforts would help individuals with disabilities to recognise their potential, pursue their interests, and contribute meaningfully to their families, communities, nation, and the world at large.

Parental support

Dr Quaiku, who also shared his story with the Daily Graphic, said he became paralysed in 1986.

He mentioned that initially, he was not interested in school, however, his parents motivated him until he reached tertiary education, where he realised the potential for personal growth through schooling.

He said though the journey had not been easy, it had also been great and exciting.

Disability friendly policies

Dr Quaiku acknowledged that society had placed numerous obstacles in the path of persons with disabilities, making it difficult for them to progress.

He, therefore, encouraged PWDs to strive to pursue their dreams, in spite of the challenges, saying perseverance was the key to overcoming challenges.

He, therefore, appealed for the implementation policies that would ensure PWDs could access basic necessities.

He also implored the government to provide scholarships for PWDs to pursue their academic dream beyond secondary education, so that when they completed school, they would not have to rely on government support anymore.